Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|226.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 226.5 points.
- San Antonio's matchups this season have a 235.9-point average over/under, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|5
|45.5%
|108.5
|219.9
|115.9
|240.4
|223.5
|Spurs
|10
|83.3%
|111.4
|219.9
|124.5
|240.4
|229.2
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 2-4-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.
- The Spurs' 111.4 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 115.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-8
|3-7
|10-2
|Grizzlies
|3-8
|1-2
|5-6
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|111.4
|108.5
|19
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|124.5
|115.9
|30
|22
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|2-3
