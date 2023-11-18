The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Devin Vassell, ahead of a Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) at Frost Bank Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs lost their last game 129-120 against the Kings on Friday. Zach Collins recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7 Tre Jones PG Out Hamstring 9.0 4.3 6.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Derrick Rose: Questionable (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

