The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) hope to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on November 18, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.

The Spurs score an average of 111.4 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 115.9 the Grizzlies give up.

San Antonio is 2-3 when it scores more than 115.9 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 105.5 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 122.5 points per game at home, and 126.5 away.

In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing four fewer points per game at home (122.5) than on the road (126.5).

At home the Spurs are averaging 32 assists per game, 4.7 more than away (27.3).

Spurs Injuries