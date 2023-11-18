Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Grizzlies on November 18, 2023
Victor Wembanyama and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets available when the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies play at Frost Bank Center on Saturday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Prediction
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|9.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
|1.5 (Over: -175)
- Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 3.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: -156)
- Keldon Johnson is scoring 14 points per game this season, 4.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Johnson's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|5.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 24 points Bane has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (27.5).
- He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Bane has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.