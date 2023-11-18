Stars vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at home on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 76.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (10-3).
- Dallas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.
- Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in seven of 15 games this season.
Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|51 (14th)
|Goals
|55 (10th)
|38 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (10th)
|10 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (17th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Six of Dallas' past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, giving up 38 goals to rank fourth.
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
