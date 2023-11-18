The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at home on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 76.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (10-3).

Dallas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in seven of 15 games this season.

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 55 (10th) 38 (4th) Goals Allowed 46 (10th) 10 (20th) Power Play Goals 11 (17th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Six of Dallas' past 10 contests hit the over.

The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, giving up 38 goals to rank fourth.

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

