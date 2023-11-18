Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Avalanche on November 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen and others in the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info
|Stars vs. Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction
|Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 14 points. He has five goals and nine assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has six goals and eight assists to total 14 points (0.9 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz's season total of 13 points has come from six goals and seven assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Rantanen has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 games for Colorado, good for 21 points.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Cale Makar has scored 21 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 17 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.