Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Heights High School at Eastern Hills High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
