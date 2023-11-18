When the TCU Horned Frogs play the Baylor Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Horned Frogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

TCU vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-12.5) Under (58.5) TCU 35, Baylor 21

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 84.6%.

Against the spread, the Horned Frogs are 4-5-0 this year.

TCU has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

There have been three Horned Frogs games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 0.6 higher than the average total in TCU games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Baylor has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 12.5 points or more this year (0-2).

Five of the Bears' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

The average point total for the Baylor this year is 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 28.9 24.8 34.7 22.0 20.3 29.0 Baylor 22.9 32.4 19.4 28.7 31.0 41.0

