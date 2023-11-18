The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

TCU is averaging 28.9 points per game on offense this season (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.8 points per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. Baylor's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 32.4 points per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 98th with 22.9 points per contest.

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

TCU vs. Baylor Key Statistics

TCU Baylor 454.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (71st) 394.6 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.6 (89th) 157.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 297.1 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (29th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 10 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (150.9 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,006 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Savion Williams' leads his squad with 474 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 58 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has put up a 460-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 59 targets.

Jared Wiley has a total of 312 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has 1,991 passing yards, or 199.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 98 times for 428 yards (42.8 per game).

Dawson Pendergrass has rushed for 295 yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 592 (59.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has caught 27 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (45.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has racked up 392 reciving yards (39.2 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.