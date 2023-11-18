The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) host the Baylor Bears (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Baylor is a 12.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 58.5.

Offensively, TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 58th in points allowed (394.6 points allowed per contest). Baylor ranks 68th with 385.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 98th with 400.6 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

TCU vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -12.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

TCU Recent Performance

With 375 yards of total offense per game (-56-worst) and 499 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst) over the last three contests, the Horned Frogs have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

With 19 points per game on offense (-66-worst) and 35 points per game allowed on defense (-85-worst) over the last three games, the Horned Frogs have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

Although TCU ranks -95-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (281 passing yards allowed), it has been better offensively with 280.7 passing yards per game (42nd-ranked).

Over the previous three games, the Horned Frogs rank -90-worst in rushing offense (94.3 rushing yards per game) and -105-worst in rushing defense (218 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In TCU's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Three of TCU's nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

TCU has gone 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

TCU has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it lost both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 84.6%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (150.9 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 1,006 rushing yards on 186 carries with five touchdowns.

Savion Williams has hauled in 36 catches for 474 yards (47.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

John Paul Richardson has put up a 460-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 59 targets.

Jared Wiley has hauled in 33 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Namdi Obiazor, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed four sacks, five TFL and 72 tackles.

Bud Clark has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 18 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

