The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) play an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing just 290.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (400.7 yards per game). Abilene Christian is compiling 27.6 points per game on offense this season (49th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.1 points per game (79th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Texas A&M Abilene Christian 400.7 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.3 (70th) 290.9 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (121st) 142.6 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.5 (51st) 258.1 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.8 (78th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has 1,452 yards passing for Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has 484 rushing yards on 87 carries with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 439 yards (43.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 43 receptions for 716 yards (71.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Thomas has been the target of 35 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 1,823 yards (182.3 yards per game) while completing 55.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 109 times for 580 yards (58.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 350 yards across 70 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has racked up 543 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Taelyn Williams has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tristan Golightly's 28 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 230 yards and one touchdown.

