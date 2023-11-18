The Texas Southern Tigers (3-7) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

Texas Southern ranks 40th in total offense (379.5 yards per game) and 67th in total defense (355 yards allowed per game) this season. This season has been rough for UAPB on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 279.8 total yards per game (14th-worst) and allowing 448.8 total yards per game (ninth-worst).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Texas Southern UAPB 379.5 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.8 (112th) 355 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (120th) 197.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (75th) 182.4 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (111th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has recorded 1,456 yards (161.8 ypg) on 124-of-218 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 1,256 yards on 179 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Jacorey Howard has been handed the ball 63 times this year and racked up 367 yards (36.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's team-leading 400 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 40 targets) with four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has put together a 384-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 33 passes on 30 targets.

Trenton Leary's 20 receptions are good enough for 331 yards and two touchdowns.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon leads UAPB with 657 yards on 61-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (11.9 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has run the ball 70 times for 358 yards, with one touchdown.

Johnny Williams has piled up 227 yards (on 52 carries) with two touchdowns.

Kenji Lewis leads his team with 344 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has put up a 198-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 22 targets.

Daemon Dawkins' 13 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 196 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Southern or UAPB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.