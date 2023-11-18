The Texas State Bobcats are expected to win their game versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+3.5) Under (59.5) Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas State vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

The Bobcats' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

Texas State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Bobcats games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The average total for Texas State games this season has been 61.6, 2.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Red Wolves have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State has a 3-4 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Red Wolves games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average over/under in Arkansas State games this season is 4.9 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 34.9 28.5 38.2 26.6 31.6 30.4 Arkansas State 23.5 30.8 26.4 25 20.6 36.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.