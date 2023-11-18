The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) have a Big 12 matchup against the UCF Knights (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas Tech vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, UCF 26

Texas Tech 32, UCF 26 Texas Tech has won 42.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-4).

The Red Raiders have gone 1-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (50%).

UCF has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Knights have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-2.5)



Texas Tech (-2.5) Texas Tech has four wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Red Raiders are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

In UCF's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Texas Tech vs. UCF matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

In the UCF's 10 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The point total for the contest of 59.5 is 3.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (29.1 points per game) and UCF (34 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 32 30.6 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 57.5 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.4 37 33.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.