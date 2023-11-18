The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) and the UCF Knights (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Texas Tech is compiling 29.1 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 55th on defense with 24.4 points allowed per game. UCF's defense ranks 73rd in the FBS with 26.8 points surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by generating 34 points per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. UCF Key Statistics

Texas Tech UCF 399.9 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.5 (10th) 371.1 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.8 (90th) 169 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.7 (3rd) 230.9 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.8 (41st) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has compiled 1,154 yards (115.4 ypg) on 115-of-180 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has 1,170 rushing yards on 226 carries with eight touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 35 times for 228 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's 423 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 35 catches and four touchdowns.

Myles Price has caught 43 passes for 410 yards (41.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Xavier White has been the target of 42 passes and compiled 28 receptions for 393 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 1,572 yards (157.2 yards per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 331 yards with four touchdowns.

RJ Harvey is his team's leading rusher with 170 carries for 1,082 yards, or 108.2 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Harvey has also chipped in with 15 catches for 217 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has collected 505 yards (on 78 carries) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has registered 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 790 (79.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 703 yards (70.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend's 36 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or UCF gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.