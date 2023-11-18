The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Texas ranks 38th in total defense this year (337.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 459.3 total yards per game. Iowa State ranks 94th with 347.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 27th with 329 total yards given up per game on defense.

Find out how to watch this matchup on FOX in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Texas Iowa State 459.3 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (102nd) 337.4 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (25th) 183.5 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (99th) 275.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (78th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 2,232 yards (223.2 ypg) on 173-of-246 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 391 yards (39.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 757 yards as a receiver have come on 59 receptions (out of 90 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 40 passes for 637 yards (63.7 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has compiled 26 receptions for 425 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 2,121 yards on 62.1% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 467 yards, or 46.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Cartevious Norton has collected 341 yards (on 84 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins leads his team with 610 receiving yards on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has totaled 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Benjamin Brahmer's 21 grabs (on 42 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.