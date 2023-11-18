After two rounds of play at the 2023 The RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg is in the lead (+240), shooting an 11-under 131.

The RSM Classic Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
  • Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards

The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

  • Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +240

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 3 0 6th
Round 2 64 -6 6 0 4th

Eric Cole

  • Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 8 2 3rd
Round 2 66 -4 7 1 25th

Denny McCarthy

  • Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +850

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 7 2 1st
Round 2 67 -3 3 0 53rd

Sam Ryder

  • Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Ryder Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 4 1 26th
Round 2 65 -7 6 1 1st

Matt Kuchar

  • Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 5 0 6th
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 25th

The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Cameron Young 10th (-8) +1800
Brendon Todd 10th (-8) +3000
Austin Eckroat 5th (-9) +3000
Adam Svensson 10th (-8) +3000
Ben Kohles 5th (-9) +3500
Tyler Duncan 5th (-9) +3500
Ben Griffin 10th (-8) +3500
Peter Kuest 5th (-9) +4000
Mackenzie Hughes 10th (-8) +4000
Adam Schenk 10th (-8) +4000

