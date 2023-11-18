The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

When UTSA gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 10-8.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).

UT Arlington went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Mavericks shot 35.6% from the field last season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points below the 52.2% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

UT Arlington Schedule