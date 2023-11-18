How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. UTSA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
- When UTSA gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 10-8.
- Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).
- UT Arlington went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Mavericks shot 35.6% from the field last season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
- The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points below the 52.2% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 76-61
|Yuengling Center
|11/10/2023
|Lamar
|L 74-57
|College Park Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Texas
|L 110-64
|Moody Center
|11/18/2023
|UTSA
|-
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
