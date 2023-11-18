When the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the UTEP Miners at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Blue Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (-7.5) Over (47.5) Middle Tennessee 29, UTEP 19

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Miners have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Miners are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

UTEP is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Miners' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

The average point total for UTEP this season is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Raiders' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Blue Raiders have four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Middle Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-1.

There have been four Blue Raiders games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Middle Tennessee games have had an average of 53.2 points this season, 5.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miners vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 23.7 28.4 31.8 23.8 15.6 33 UTEP 18.1 26.6 17.2 26.4 19 26.8

