The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
  • UTSA went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
  • Last year, the Mavericks put up 72.7 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.3 the Roadrunners allowed.
  • When UT Arlington scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.
  • The Mavericks made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).
  • The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks given up to their opponents (52.2%).

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arizona State L 70-55 Desert Financial Arena
11/10/2023 New Mexico State W 58-55 UTSA Convocation Center
11/15/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 66-59 American Bank Center
11/18/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
11/20/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/25/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

