The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

UTSA went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 72.7 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.3 the Roadrunners allowed.

When UT Arlington scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.

The Mavericks made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).

The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks given up to their opponents (52.2%).

UTSA Schedule