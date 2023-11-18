Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) meet the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Washington vs. Oregon State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Washington 32, Oregon State 30 Washington has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

The Huskies have played in 10 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter and won each time.

This is the first time Oregon State will play as an underdog this season.

The Beavers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-1)



Washington (-1) Washington is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season and are 4-5-1 ATS in those matchups.

In nine games played Oregon State has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Six of Washington's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

There have been three Oregon State games that have finished with a combined score over 62.5 points this season.

Washington averages 41 points per game against Oregon State's 37.9, totaling 16.4 points over the game's point total of 62.5.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 59.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 39.6 38.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 49.5 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

