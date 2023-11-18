Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving Big 12 teams. Our computer model likes West Virginia (-6.5) against Cincinnati and betting the over/under in the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 12 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: West Virginia -6.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 15.0 points

West Virginia by 15.0 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Texas Tech -2.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 6.4 points

Texas Tech by 6.4 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kansas State -9.5 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 12.3 points

Kansas State by 12.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 46 - Texas vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones Projected Total: 49.3 points

49.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 58.5 - Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars Projected Total: 55.4 points

55.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 58.5 - Baylor vs. TCU

Matchup: Baylor Bears at TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Total: 55.9 points

55.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 12 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 9-1 (6-1 Big 12) 33.8 / 18.4 459.3 / 337.4 Oklahoma State 7-3 (5-2 Big 12) 27.9 / 26.4 418.9 / 435.8 Oklahoma 8-2 (5-2 Big 12) 41.8 / 19.8 505.4 / 377.2 Kansas State 7-3 (5-2 Big 12) 38.8 / 18.5 452.8 / 356.0 Iowa State 6-4 (5-2 Big 12) 25.7 / 19.9 347.8 / 329.0 West Virginia 6-4 (4-3 Big 12) 30.3 / 27.8 410.5 / 394.5 Texas Tech 5-5 (4-3 Big 12) 29.1 / 24.4 399.9 / 371.1 Kansas 7-3 (4-3 Big 12) 32.7 / 26.2 425.0 / 385.8 BYU 5-5 (2-5 Big 12) 21.9 / 28.7 300.0 / 414.1 TCU 4-6 (2-5 Big 12) 28.9 / 24.8 454.4 / 394.6 Houston 4-6 (2-5 Big 12) 24.1 / 30.8 367.0 / 411.0 Baylor 3-7 (2-5 Big 12) 22.9 / 32.4 385.3 / 400.6 UCF 5-5 (2-5 Big 12) 34.0 / 26.8 494.5 / 400.8 Cincinnati 3-7 (1-6 Big 12) 25.2 / 26.9 443.9 / 363.7

