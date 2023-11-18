Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving Big 12 teams. Our computer model likes West Virginia (-6.5) against Cincinnati and betting the over/under in the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 12 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: West Virginia -6.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 15.0 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Texas Tech -2.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 6.4 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas State -9.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 12.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 46 - Texas vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Total: 49.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 58.5 - Oklahoma State vs. Houston
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 55.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 58.5 - Baylor vs. TCU
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Total: 55.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 12 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
|33.8 / 18.4
|459.3 / 337.4
|Oklahoma State
|7-3 (5-2 Big 12)
|27.9 / 26.4
|418.9 / 435.8
|Oklahoma
|8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
|41.8 / 19.8
|505.4 / 377.2
|Kansas State
|7-3 (5-2 Big 12)
|38.8 / 18.5
|452.8 / 356.0
|Iowa State
|6-4 (5-2 Big 12)
|25.7 / 19.9
|347.8 / 329.0
|West Virginia
|6-4 (4-3 Big 12)
|30.3 / 27.8
|410.5 / 394.5
|Texas Tech
|5-5 (4-3 Big 12)
|29.1 / 24.4
|399.9 / 371.1
|Kansas
|7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
|32.7 / 26.2
|425.0 / 385.8
|BYU
|5-5 (2-5 Big 12)
|21.9 / 28.7
|300.0 / 414.1
|TCU
|4-6 (2-5 Big 12)
|28.9 / 24.8
|454.4 / 394.6
|Houston
|4-6 (2-5 Big 12)
|24.1 / 30.8
|367.0 / 411.0
|Baylor
|3-7 (2-5 Big 12)
|22.9 / 32.4
|385.3 / 400.6
|UCF
|5-5 (2-5 Big 12)
|34.0 / 26.8
|494.5 / 400.8
|Cincinnati
|3-7 (1-6 Big 12)
|25.2 / 26.9
|443.9 / 363.7
