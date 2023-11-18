CUSA teams are in action for five games in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Florida International +29.5 against Arkansas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UMass vs. Liberty matchup.

Best Week 12 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 16.9 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: New Mexico State +24.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 CUSA Total Bets

Under 63.5 - UMass vs. Liberty

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames

Projected Total: 60.8 points

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 49.5 - Florida International vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Total: 51.3 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Projected Total: 52.8 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 12 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 10-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.0 / 20.7 496.4 / 347.4 New Mexico State 8-3 (6-1 CUSA) 28.7 / 20.8 418.5 / 376.4 Jacksonville State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 28.5 / 20.7 381.3 / 361.5 Western Kentucky 5-5 (3-3 CUSA) 28.9 / 28.7 388.0 / 446.2 Middle Tennessee 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 23.7 / 28.4 392.4 / 401.0 UTEP 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 18.1 / 26.6 361.6 / 374.5 Louisiana Tech 3-8 (2-5 CUSA) 26.7 / 31.4 394.0 / 398.7 Sam Houston 2-8 (1-5 CUSA) 19.4 / 26.6 309.6 / 390.3 Florida International 4-6 (1-6 CUSA) 19.3 / 29.7 320.1 / 432.3

