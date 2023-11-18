SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season features nine games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include picking Florida International +29.5 against Arkansas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. LSU matchup.
Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico State +24.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Missouri -11.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets
Under 72.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 63.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 62.5 - UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 56.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|10-0 (7-0 SEC)
|40.6 / 15.6
|505.2 / 289.2
|Alabama
|9-1 (7-0 SEC)
|33.6 / 18.1
|388.4 / 318.2
|Ole Miss
|8-2 (5-2 SEC)
|36.6 / 25.8
|466.2 / 390.2
|LSU
|7-3 (5-2 SEC)
|45.9 / 28.9
|560.3 / 415.5
|Missouri
|8-2 (4-2 SEC)
|32.8 / 22.3
|442.7 / 343.9
|Texas A&M
|6-4 (4-3 SEC)
|34.2 / 20.4
|400.7 / 290.9
|Tennessee
|7-3 (3-3 SEC)
|32.0 / 20.2
|454.8 / 340.6
|Kentucky
|6-4 (3-4 SEC)
|29.1 / 25.0
|343.4 / 356.9
|Florida
|5-5 (3-4 SEC)
|29.5 / 27.4
|417.3 / 385.0
|Auburn
|6-4 (3-4 SEC)
|29.3 / 20.5
|371.6 / 347.3
|South Carolina
|4-6 (2-5 SEC)
|28.8 / 28.6
|393.1 / 413.5
|Mississippi State
|4-6 (1-6 SEC)
|21.4 / 28.2
|325.8 / 365.4
|Arkansas
|3-7 (1-6 SEC)
|26.1 / 26.7
|318.3 / 357.5
|Vanderbilt
|2-9 (0-7 SEC)
|22.7 / 35.1
|319.7 / 440.2
