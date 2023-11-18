Week 12 of the 2023 college football season features nine games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include picking Florida International +29.5 against Arkansas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. LSU matchup.

Best Week 12 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State +24.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Missouri -11.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19.2 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 SEC Total Bets

Under 72.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers

Projected Total: 63.8 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Projected Total: 54.5 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 62.5 - UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels

Projected Total: 56.8 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 12 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 10-0 (7-0 SEC) 40.6 / 15.6 505.2 / 289.2 Alabama 9-1 (7-0 SEC) 33.6 / 18.1 388.4 / 318.2 Ole Miss 8-2 (5-2 SEC) 36.6 / 25.8 466.2 / 390.2 LSU 7-3 (5-2 SEC) 45.9 / 28.9 560.3 / 415.5 Missouri 8-2 (4-2 SEC) 32.8 / 22.3 442.7 / 343.9 Texas A&M 6-4 (4-3 SEC) 34.2 / 20.4 400.7 / 290.9 Tennessee 7-3 (3-3 SEC) 32.0 / 20.2 454.8 / 340.6 Kentucky 6-4 (3-4 SEC) 29.1 / 25.0 343.4 / 356.9 Florida 5-5 (3-4 SEC) 29.5 / 27.4 417.3 / 385.0 Auburn 6-4 (3-4 SEC) 29.3 / 20.5 371.6 / 347.3 South Carolina 4-6 (2-5 SEC) 28.8 / 28.6 393.1 / 413.5 Mississippi State 4-6 (1-6 SEC) 21.4 / 28.2 325.8 / 365.4 Arkansas 3-7 (1-6 SEC) 26.1 / 26.7 318.3 / 357.5 Vanderbilt 2-9 (0-7 SEC) 22.7 / 35.1 319.7 / 440.2

