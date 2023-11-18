Big Ten opponents will do battle when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17 Wisconsin has won 50% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-4).

The Badgers have gone 0-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (40%).

Nebraska has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cornhuskers have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Badgers have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+7)



Nebraska (+7) Wisconsin is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Badgers have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 37 points five times this season.

This season, six of Nebraska's games have finished with a combined score higher than 37 points.

Wisconsin averages 22.2 points per game against Nebraska's 18.9, totaling 4.1 points over the contest's total of 37.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 48.7 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.7 33 27.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41.3 43.9 Implied Total AVG 25.4 26.3 24 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

