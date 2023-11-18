Zach Collins and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 129-120 loss to the Kings (his previous game) Collins put up 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Let's look at Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-118)

Over 14.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Over 7.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 boards per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 36 24 8 4 4 1 0 1/11/2023 22 14 12 4 1 1 0 1/9/2023 16 9 6 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.