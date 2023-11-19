Sunday's contest between the Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-1) at Ferrell Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Baylor taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Tuesday 84-77 over Utah.

Baylor vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, Harvard 71

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season, with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) and gave up 63.5 per outing (157th in college basketball).

Baylor's offense was worse in Big 12 action last season, putting up 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.8 PPG.

Offensively the Bears played better when playing at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game on the road.

Baylor ceded 57.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed in away games (68.7).

