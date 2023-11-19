Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.4 per game.

Cooks has caught 26 balls (on 39 targets) for 338 yards (42.3 per game) and three scores this season.

Cooks vs. the Panthers

Cooks vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 112 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 112 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Panthers yield 176.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers' defense is ranked 10th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in three of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has 12.3% of his team's target share (39 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (40th in NFL play), picking up 338 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Cooks has posted a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (12.0%).

Cooks has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 9 REC / 173 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

