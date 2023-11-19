According to our computer model, the Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Carolina Panthers when they meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Cowboys have been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (379.1 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (275.1 yards allowed per game). This season has been rough for the Panthers on both offense and defense, as they are compiling just 17.0 points per contest (fourth-worst) and ceding 26.9 points per game (third-worst).

Cowboys vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-10.5) Over (42.5) Cowboys 30, Panthers 16

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this contest.

Dallas is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Dallas games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Cowboys games have had an average of 43.8 points this season, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

In 2023, three Carolina games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Panthers games is 42.8 points, 0.3 more than this game's over/under.

Cowboys vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.9 18.3 40.0 12.5 21.8 23.0 Carolina 17.0 26.9 14.5 20.3 19.0 32.2

