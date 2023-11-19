Sunday's game at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (2-0) squaring off against the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 93-60 win as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Cougars are coming off of a 106-65 victory over Sam Houston in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Houston vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 93, Grambling 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). They had a +164 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

With 67.3 points per game in Big 12 tilts, Houston scored 2.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.8 PPG).

The Cougars put up 67.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 63.9 points per contest.

Defensively Houston played better in home games last season, ceding 55.7 points per game, compared to 64.8 away from home.

