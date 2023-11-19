Jalen Tolbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 contest against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Tolbert's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Tolbert has been targeted 20 times and has 12 catches for 122 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD.

Jalen Tolbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Cowboys have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: KaVontae Turpin (FP/shoulder): 7 Rec; 69 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Peyton Hendershot (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tolbert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 12 122 32 1 10.2

Tolbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0

