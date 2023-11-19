Sunday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (2-2) taking on the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 58-57 win for Rice, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Owls are coming off of a 78-75 loss to Georgia Tech in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 58, Saint Mary's (CA) 57

Other AAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season (posting 71.7 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and allowing 67.0 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and had a +149 scoring differential.

With 69.4 points per game in AAC tilts, Rice put up 2.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.7 PPG).

The Owls scored 73.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Rice gave up 66.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 68.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.