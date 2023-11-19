The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 75.3 90th 174th 70.0 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 32.9 107th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 46th 15.1 Assists 11.7 289th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

