The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank
77th 75.8 Points Scored 75.3 90th
174th 70.0 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 32.9 107th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
46th 15.1 Assists 11.7 289th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.