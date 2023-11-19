Sunday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-0) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 77-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Longhorns earned a 110-64 victory against UT Arlington.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Louisiana Tech 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (posting 72.9 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and giving up 57.4 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and had a +555 scoring differential.

In conference games, Texas scored fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (72.9).

The Longhorns averaged 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

Texas ceded 54.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.9 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.