Ludvig Aberg currently leads the way (-20, -125 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 The RSM Classic .

The RSM Classic Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards

The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: -125

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 3 0 6th Round 2 64 -6 6 0 4th Round 3 61 -9 7 0 2nd

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-19)

2nd (-19) Odds to Win: +240

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 8 2 3rd Round 2 66 -4 7 1 25th Round 3 61 -9 8 1 2nd

Mackenzie Hughes

Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-18)

3rd (-18) Odds to Win: +600

Hughes Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 11th Round 2 66 -4 4 0 25th Round 3 60 -10 8 0 1st

Tyler Duncan

Tee Time: 10:59 AM ET

10:59 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-17)

4th (-17) Odds to Win: +1600

Duncan Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 3 1 44th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 1st Round 3 62 -8 8 0 4th

Sam Ryder

Tee Time: 10:59 AM ET

10:59 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-15)

5th (-15) Odds to Win: +7000

Ryder Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 26th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 1st Round 3 65 -5 8 1 17th

The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Denny McCarthy 6th (-14) +11000 Greyson Sigg 6th (-14) +25000 Alex Noren 8th (-13) +30000 Matthew NeSmith 8th (-13) +50000 Austin Eckroat 8th (-13) +50000 Vince Whaley 8th (-13) +50000 Peter Kuest 8th (-13) +60000 Robert Streb 8th (-13) +60000 Ryan Moore 8th (-13) +60000 Will Gordon 16th (-12) +100000

