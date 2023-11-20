Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Bexar County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Del Rio High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Southwest High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.