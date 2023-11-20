The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Eagles Insights

The Chiefs rack up 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Eagles give up.

Philadelphia averages 12.1 more points per game (28) than Kansas City surrenders (15.9).

The Chiefs collect 368.7 yards per game, 45.4 more yards than the 323.3 the Eagles allow per outing.

Philadelphia averages 376.8 yards per game, 88.6 more yards than the 288.2 Kansas City allows.

This season, the Chiefs average 103.8 rushing yards per game, 37.5 more than the Eagles allow per contest (66.3).

Philadelphia rushes for 129.7 yards per game, 17.5 more than the 112.2 Kansas City allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (11).

Philadelphia has 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for Kansas City.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs score 26.4 points per game at home (3.3 more than their overall average), and give up 14 at home (1.9 less than overall).

At home, the Chiefs rack up 382.2 yards per game and concede 283.6. That's more than they gain overall (368.7), but less than they allow (288.2).

In home games, Kansas City racks up 282.2 passing yards per game and concedes 162.6. That's more than it gains overall (264.9), and less than it allows (176).

The Chiefs accumulate 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and concede 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).

In home games, the Chiefs convert 45.2% of third downs and allow 34.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (45.5%) and allow (36.5%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

Eagles Away Performance

The Eagles' average points scored (25) and conceded (19.2) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 28 and 21.7, respectively.

On the road, the Eagles accumulate 379.8 yards per game and concede 304.2. That's more than they gain overall (376.8), and less than they allow (323.3).

On the road, Philadelphia accumulates 260.6 passing yards per game and concedes 235.4. That's more than it gains overall (247.1), and less than it allows (257).

The Eagles rack up 119.2 rushing yards per game away from home (10.5 less than their overall average), and give up 68.8 in road games (2.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Eagles convert 56.8% of third downs and allow 40.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (50%), and less than they allow (42.6%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Miami W 31-17 NBC 10/29/2023 at Washington W 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 Dallas W 28-23 FOX 11/20/2023 at Kansas City - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco - FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.