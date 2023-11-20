Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Eastland County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rising Star High School at Rochelle High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20

12:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Rochelle, TX

Rochelle, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Gorman High School at Zephyr High School