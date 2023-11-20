Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hill County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
