The Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) take the floor at Sharp Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Houston Christian Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston Christian 77.6 146.9 83.1 159.7 153.5 UTSA 69.3 146.9 76.6 159.7 142.7

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies averaged 77.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 76.6 the Roadrunners gave up.

Houston Christian had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston Christian 13-14-0 16-11-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Christian UTSA 8-8 Home Record 8-10 2-13 Away Record 2-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

