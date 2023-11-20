Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
Should you bet on Jamie Benn to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benn stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|15:01
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.