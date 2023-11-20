The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Sochan put up 16 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Sochan's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last year, giving up 43.1 per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25 per game.

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 22 0 4 3 0 1 1

