Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Leon County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Leon County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Campbell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
