Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lynn County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lynn County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lynn County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Home High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson at Anton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Anton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.