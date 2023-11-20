Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Heiskanen has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:13 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 26:09 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 3 0 3 21:39 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:25 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:02 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:13 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:03 Home W 5-3

Stars vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

