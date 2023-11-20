Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Ridge High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

S & S Consolidated High School at Petrolia High School