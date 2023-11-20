Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Refugio County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Refugio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomington High School at Woodsboro
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodsboro, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
