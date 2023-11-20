Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Robertson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hempstead High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hearne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
