The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Sam Houston had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 187th.

Last year, the Bearkats scored 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans gave up (66.8).

When Sam Houston scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 16-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearkats played better in home games last season, ceding 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 away from home.

Sam Houston drained 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule