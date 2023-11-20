How to Watch SFA vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
SFA vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Last season, SFA had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 'Jacks ranked 109th.
- The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up.
- SFA put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 63.9 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (76.3).
- At home, the 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.
- SFA sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 86-76
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
