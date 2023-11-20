The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Last season, SFA had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 'Jacks ranked 109th.
  • The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • SFA put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 63.9 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (76.3).
  • At home, the 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.
  • SFA sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 67-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State W 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount W 86-76 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

