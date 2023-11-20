The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Drake Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Last season, SFA had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 'Jacks ranked 109th.

The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up.

SFA put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 63.9 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (76.3).

At home, the 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.

SFA sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule